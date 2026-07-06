'I Challenge The...': Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS Silence After Satluj, Originally Titled Punjab 95, Is Removed From ZEE5 In India

Diljit Dosanjh reacts after Satluj is removed from ZEE5 | Photo Via Instagram

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's long-awaited controversial film, Punjab 95 was released on ZEE5 under the new title Satluj on July 3, has been taken down from the streaming platform in India within just two days of release. After which, he took to his Instagram to share a powerful message along with a scene from the film.

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts After Satluj Is Taken Off ZEE5 India

Sharing the clip, Diljit wrote, "I challenge the darkness." The statement quickly grabbed attention online, with fans interpreting it as his response to the film's sudden removal from the streaming platform. The post, originally written in Punjabi, was translated as: “#IChallengeTheDarkness. Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji. #Panjab95. Satluj is what happened to Khalra Saab."

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Official Statement By ZEE5

On Sunday evening, July 5, ZEE5 issued an official statement confirming that Satluj had been removed from the platform until further notice, while thanking viewers for the overwhelming response the film received following its release.

"In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," the streamer said.

Satluj was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but remained stuck in the certification process for nearly three years after the board reportedly sought 127 cuts.

Satluj Cast

The film starred Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, among others. Inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.