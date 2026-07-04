Satluj X Review: 'Rona Aagaya', 'Must Watch'; Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Earlier Titled Punjab 95 Leaves Netizens Impressed

Satluj X Review | Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Satluj, which was earlier titled Punjab 95, started streaming on ZEE5 on Friday. The film premiered without any buzz and went straight to the OTT platform. The movie had been in the pipeline for the past few years, and report the Central Board of Film Certification had requested for more than 120 cuts for its theatrical release.

Now that it has started streaming on ZEE5, many people have watched the movie. Netizens are sharing their reviews, and they are very impressed with the film.

A netizen tweeted, "Satluj (Punjab 95). Respect and salute to Sardar Jaswant Singh Khalra. A true Gursikh who never gave up advocating human rights. Thanks to @diljitdosanjh and the entire team who gave us this movie. Salute. Angh Sangh Waheguru (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Just watched the movie Satluj. Rona aagya dekh ke. Diljit pajii ne ta saachi dil jeda pehele hi jeeteya si aur jeet leya. Proud to be his fan. You bring life to the character of Martyr Jaswant Singh Khalra ❤️🥺 @diljitdosanjh @prab_dosanjh @diljitsonamfan (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Dekh li… ye Satluj movie 1995 mein humare relatives ke saath hue cruelty ke upar hai… so it's important for Punjab to watch this (sic)." Check out the tweets below.

Satluj Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Satluj three stars and wrote, "Overall, Satluj is an important film with a conscience and enough craft to avoid becoming a sermon. It is sincere, unsettling, and necessary. By remembering the disappeared, it refuses the comfort of neat closure. That may not be easy viewing, but it is certainly worthwhile cinema."

Diljit Dosanjh Talks About Satluj

Talking about the movie, Diljit said in a statement, “Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film. When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply, as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people. As an artist, opportunities to be part of such meaningful stories are rare. From the moment I heard the script, I felt a strong sense of responsibility towards the film and was committed to portraying such an inspiring character with truth, honesty, and utmost respect.”