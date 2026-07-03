Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjab 95 Finally Releases On OTT; Gets New Title |

Punjab 95, which had faced what seemed like an unending censorship battle, finally released on Zee 5 today. Word started to spread as the ‘silent drop’ happened at 6 pm, with the film renamed as Satluj. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

Inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh, Satluj is an unflinching account of one man's relentless pursuit of truth in the face of fear, power and silence. Set during a time marked by conflict and unrest, the film exposes the haunting reality of thousands of unexplained disappearances and the devastating human cost borne by families searching for justice.

The movie is inspired by the extraordinary life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh and his relentless fight for truth. In a landscape scarred by militancy, political violence and fear, where thousands vanished without explanation and justice remained elusive, one ordinary man chose to stand against an extraordinary system. His decades-long pursuit of justice for over 25,000 missing people came at an immense personal cost, testing the limits of courage, sacrifice and resilience.

In a statement, Diljit Dosanjh said, “Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film. When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply, as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people. As an artist, opportunities to be part of such meaningful stories are rare. From the moment I heard the script, I felt a strong sense of responsibility towards the film and was committed to portraying such an inspiring character with truth, honesty, and utmost respect.”

Director, Honey Trehan said, “From the very beginning, our intention was to tell this story with honesty, sensitivity, and without compromise. After a long wait, audiences will finally witness our labour of love and hard work,”.