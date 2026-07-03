'A Show That Changed My Life': Ekta Kapoor Unveils Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's 10-Year Leap Promo As Iconic Show Marks 26 Years- VIDEO

Ekta Kapoor Unveils Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's 10-Year Leap Promo As Iconic Show Marks 26 Years |

The makers of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 have unveiled a brand-new promo, offering viewers a first glimpse of the transformed Virani mansion, Shantiniketan, after the show's 10-year leap. Marking 26 years of the iconic daily soap, producer Ekta Kapoor shared the promo on social media and expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the show's enduring legacy.

Sharing the promo, Ekta wrote, "26 years ago a show came that changed my life." She went on to thank Star Plus, Balaji Telefilms, Smriti Irani, Sameer Nair, the cast, writers and the entire crew for their unwavering dedication over the years. "Thank you Sameer sir, thank you Star Plus, thank you Balaji team, thank you Tanu, thank you Smriti, thank you to all the actors, and of course, above all, thank you to the writers and the team who constantly work at making it what it is. Jai Mata Di," she wrote.

The latest promo introduces viewers to the new dynamics inside Shantiniketan after the leap. It features Niyati (Parakh Madan) and Damini (Raavee Gupta) shooting a video while grooving to the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi title track. The clip also reveals that the once-united Virani mansion has now been divided into two sections, with both women proudly giving viewers a tour of their respective sides. Meanwhile, Nandini can be spotted standing in the background on Niyati's side, hinting at the changing equations within the family.

The 10-year leap will mark the beginning of a fresh chapter in the Viranis' lives, introducing new relationships, evolving family dynamics and long-standing conflicts that have intensified over the years. While the younger generation takes centre stage, Tulsi will once again find herself at the heart of the family's struggles, trying to restore peace and unity amid changing equations.

The 10-year leap begins with today's episode (July 3). The newly released promo featuring the revamped Shantiniketan and the post-leap storyline will be seen from tonight's telecast.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 airs every day at 10:30 pm IST on Star Plus and also streams on JioHotstar.