Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 2: Tulsi Breaks Down Before Lord Krishna, Says 'I Have No Reason To Live'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 2 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, July 2: Today's episode begins with Arundhati trying to provoke Tulsi while they work inside the jail. Refusing to react, Tulsi quietly continues with her chores. Later, she prays to Lord Krishna, asking why she is still trapped in a life filled with suffering and when she will finally attain liberation.

Lord Krishna appears before Tulsi, who breaks down as she questions why she has never found redemption. She recalls being born into poverty, losing Mihir to another woman, struggling to earn her in-laws' acceptance, giving birth to a son who became a rapist, and now witnessing her grandson walking the same path. Overwhelmed, Tulsi says she no longer has the strength to endure any more pain. Lord Krishna reminds her that she had once said the same thing before, yet found the courage to move forward.

Tulsi then questions the purpose of living for a family that abandoned her and chose to believe the allegations against Parth. In response, Lord Krishna reminds her of his own journey, saying he was born in a prison and that even his death had been destined. Tulsi says she has no strength or reason left to live, but Lord Krishna tells her that her imprisonment has a purpose and that her life's true journey is only beginning.

Lord Krishna reminds Tulsi that even her name was destined by God. He urges her to fulfil her duty, impart values, become a guiding light in someone else's life, and discover her true purpose. He tells her not to live for herself anymore, but to live for others.

Later, Tulsi witnesses Arundhati brutally assaulting a fellow inmate for refusing to hand over money. The woman somehow manages to escape, but Arundhati chases after her. Soon after, another inmate receives laddoos from her family. When she refuses to share them with Arundhati, the latter kicks her and throws the sweets on the floor. Remembering Lord Krishna's words, Tulsi steps in and stops Arundhati from attacking the helpless inmate.

As Arundhati raises her hand against Tulsi, the latter calmly reminds her that she is consumed by anger and guilt over serving a prison sentence despite not being responsible for the child's death. Tulsi also speaks about the pain Arundhati has endured, leaving her shaken. In the end, the other inmates rally behind Tulsi, while Arundhati finds herself standing all alone.