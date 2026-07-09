'Sab Chhodke Ye News Ban Jayegi': Satluj Actor Diljit Dosanjh Dodges Fan's Comment On Green Card Amid Rumours Of Him Having US Citizenship

Diljit Dosanjh On Green Card | Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh has been making headlines for the past few days after his movie Satluj was removed by Zee5. The movie premiered on Friday, July 3, 2026, and on Sunday, July 5, it was removed from the OTT platform. On Monday, Diljit did an Instagram Live and spoke about the movie.

During the live session, when a fan suggested he apply for the US Green Card, the actor said, “I’ll take a card and colour it green. I’m not saying anything. Sab chhodke ye news ban jayegi. It doesn’t work like that. The drama of the world will never end. But I believe everyone should be allowed to travel to any country without a visa. The whole world should become one. I am fine, but it isn’t possible like that, is it?”

In another live session, when the Udta Punjab actor was told to speak to US President Donald Trump and help everyone get American citizenship, Diljit laughed and said, “What do you all think of me? I am just an artiste. How can I ask him to solve citizenship issues? His daughter follows me, but I have never spoken to her either. I never ask anyone for favours. If something is meant to happen, it happens. If it isn’t, then it isn’t.”

Diljit Dosanjh's Citizenship Speculation

In May this year, a report in Indian Express claimed that Diljit acquired US citizenship in 2022. He has been using his US passport to travel since September of that year, and he travels to India on an e-visa.

The actor has not yet shared any clarification or statement about it.

Meanwhile, the audience, who have not watched Satluj, are now eagerly waiting for the film to start streaming again.