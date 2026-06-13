'I Have Nothing Against That Guy': Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Equation With Diljit Dosanjh

Kangana Ranaut On Her Equation With Diljit Dosanjh | Instagram

Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga were released on Friday, June 12, 2026. Both movies took a similar opening at the box office, and recently, in an interview, Kangana opened up about her equation with Diljit.

While talking to NDTV, Kangana stated, "We are not against each other. We just had contradictory opinions about a certain event. I've got nothing against that guy. We've never even met in life."

When the actress was asked if she would be open to meeting Diljit in the future, Kangana said, "Why not?" Further, when Kangana was asked whether she would message Diljit if she liked his performance in Main Vaapas Aaunga, the actress laughed and said, "That's too much, na?"

Kangana Ranaut-Diljit Dosanjh Social Media War

Kangana and Diljit had a war of words on social media during the 2020-2021 farmers' protests in India. The actress had shared a tweet claiming that an elderly woman protester from Punjab (Mahinder Kaur) was Bilkis Bano, the famous "Dadi" of the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests.

After Kangana tweeted, Diljit called out the actress on X (Twitter), and he also posted a video interview proving the woman was Mahinder Kaur, a genuine farmer. This turned into a war of words on X, and Kangana called Diljit "Karan Johar's chamcha."

But, it looks like Kangana has decided to let bygones be bygones.

Main Vaapas Aaunga & Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata both took a low opening at the box office. The Diljit Dosanjh starrer collected Rs 1.15 crore net at the box office in India, and Kangana's film earned Rs 1 crore net.

Both movies have received positive reviews from critics, and even the word of mouth has been good, so let's wait and watch whether they show a jump at the box office during the weekend.