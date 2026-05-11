'If You Harass My Fans, Not Going To Tolerate...': Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence On Pro-Khalistan Flag Row At Canada Show

Diljit Dosanjh clarifies pro-Khalistan flag row after Canada concert | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh briefly halted his performance during the Aura 2026 concert in Calgary after noticing some audience members waving pro-Khalistan flags, videos of which have surfaced online. He then reportedly asked his security team to remove them from the show. Dosanjh also appeared to respond to criticism from sections of the Punjabi community and the controversy surrounding his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati last year.

Khalistani flag all over in Diljit Dosanjh 's concert !!!

Pay heed !!! pic.twitter.com/2OJEhc5x1l — Aryavarta (@aryavarta009) May 2, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh Clarifies Pro-Khalistan Flag Row After Canada Concert

Days later, Diljit stated the controversy, saying he would not tolerate anyone harassing his fans, adding that the issue was not about the banner or flag, but the intention behind it.

On his Instagram story, writing in Punjabi, Dosanjh shared, "If someone brings a banner or flag, it usually means they want to show they've come from a certain place and support us. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then trying to do the same thing inside the venue too, I’m not going to tolerate this."

Check it out:

'Didn't Say Anything Against Any Banner'

Furthermore, he stated that he had instructed security to throw out anyone attempting to disrupt the event and clarified that he had not spoken against any banner or flag. Urging people not to spread a false narrative, Diljit added that he had been avoiding speaking about the issue since last year, but would remain silent no longer.

Work Front

Dosanjh was last seen in Border 2 and is now preparing for the upcoming romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also features Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

The film is set to release in theatres on June 12, clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata.