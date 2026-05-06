Kangana Ranaut Vs Diljit Dosanjh: Actress Announces New Film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Set For Clash With Main Vaapas Aaunga

Kangana Ranaut Announces New Film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata |

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut announced her new film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, unveiling a striking poster. Inspired by true events, the film tells the story of hospital staff who saved 400 lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and is set to release in theatres on June 12, the makers confirmed on Wednesday. The poster features bold headlines like "Mumbai Under Attack" and "Hospitals in Mumbai on High Alert."

Kangana Ranaut Announces New Film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Sharing the poster, the makers of the film wrote, "Extraordinary story of ordinary people! The story of the night, when humanity stood taller than fear. When responsibility became sacrifice. When unity became duty. And courage saved lives. The untold story of India’s real heroes."

Alongside Kangana, the ensemble cast features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan.

Check it out:

Clash With Main Vaapas Aaunga

The film is set to release on June 12, clashing with Diljit Dosanjh starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imitiaz Ali, starring Vedang Raina and Sharvari in the lead.

Kangana Ranaut On Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Reflecting on the film, Kangana Ranaut shared, “We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism, but real courage is much quieter—it steps in, stays back, and does what needs to be done. *Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity—of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti in its truest sense, where duty turns into action. I feel proud to be part of a story that pays tribute to those who held the city together in its toughest moments, and I’m excited for audiences to watch it on the big screen on 12th June."

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is the story of collective duty of the true unsung heroes of society who all came together, turning everyday responsibility into sacrifice, and sacrifice into service to the nation.

Kangana was last seen in the 2025 film Emergency, where she potrayed the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Next, she has a thriller with R. Madhavan and Queen 2.