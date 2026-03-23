'Yaadgaar Janamdin Raha': Kangana Ranaut Celebrates 40th Birthday With PM Modi, Shares Heartfelt Note

Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who turned 40 on March 23, celebrated her birthday with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. She was accompanied by her family, including sister Rangoli Ranaut and brother Akshit Ranaut, among others.

Kangana Ranaut Meets PM Modi On Her Birthday

Sharing photos on her social media handle, Kangana wrote, "Aaj parivaar sahit Maananiya Pradhan Mantri ji ka samay aur margdarshan mila. Mere liye ye ek yaadgaar janamdin raha." (Today, along with my family, I got the time and guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister. This has been a memorable birthday for me.)

Check it out:

In the photos, Ranaut presented him with a Himachali-made shawl and personally handed him a bouquet. Kangana's brother also brought a brass wall frame depicting the Dashavatara as a gift for the PM.

Work Front

Kangana was last seen in the 2025 film Emergency, which was based on the life of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Emergency was earlier slated to be released on September 6, 2024; however, it has been postponed as the film is yet to get a green signal from the Certification Board. The film sparked controversy over the alleged 'misleading' and 'offensive portrayals' of the Sikh community in the trailer.

Later, the film was released on January 17, 2025, but was a box-office flop.

Next, Kangana has an upcoming thriller with R Madhavan, which reunites her with Madhavan nearly a decade after their 2015 hit, Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Directed by AL Vijay, the film was first announced by Kangana in 2023.