'No Dignity For Women Even In Politics': Kangana Ranaut Calls Out 'Fake' News About Marrying Rahul Gandhi

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut denied viral claims suggesting that she said she would marry Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he joined the BJP. The actor-politician reacted sharply to the rumours circulating online and called out those spreading the misinformation.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday (May 4), Kangana dismissed the reports as “fake news” and criticised the way women in politics are targeted through such rumours.

“How pathetic is this fake news, no dignity for women even in politics, shame on those who are spreading these fake news,” she wrote.

The clarification came after several social media posts and entertainment pages shared reports alleging that Kangana had made a controversial statement about Rahul Gandhi. According to the viral posts, the 40-year-old actress had supposedly said she would marry the Congress leader if he decided to join the BJP.

The unverified claim spread across social media platforms, triggering debates, memes, and mixed reactions from users online. While some treated it as satire or political humour, many questioned the authenticity of the statement and criticised the spread of misinformation without any official confirmation.

No credible source or verified interview supporting the alleged statement has surfaced so far. Social media users reacted strongly after the post went viral. While a section of users mocked the rumour, others defended Kangana.

This is not the first time Kangana has publicly criticised Rahul Gandhi. Earlier in April 2026, she had reacted strongly to one of his Lok Sabha speeches and said listening to him gave her a “headache.” Kangana had also described his speech as a “nuisance” and accused him of diverting from important issues while speaking about personal trauma in Parliament.

The actor-politician had further compared Rahul Gandhi’s speeches to “magic shows” and “stand-up comedy.” In previous remarks, she had also claimed that the Congress leader needed “tuition” to understand the Indian economy.