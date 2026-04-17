'Rahul Gandhi Made A Mockery Of Parliament': Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini React To Congress Leader's 'Magician' Jibe At PM Modi

Veteran actress-turned-politician Hema Malini criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in the Lok Sabha, calling his speech “entertaining” but lacking substance. Her reaction comes amid an ongoing political debate that has sparked sharp exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition.

Here's what happened

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Mathura MP objected to Rahul Gandhi referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “magician.” She termed the remark inappropriate for Parliament and stressed the need for maintaining decorum during proceedings.

“All I can say is that it was entertaining, but there was nothing concrete in it... Calling the Prime Minister a magician is not right. It is unparliamentary,” said Malini.

When reporters asked Hema Malini ji about Rahul Gandhi’s speech



She replied with, it’s very entertaining 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kt9Cnfwdc3 — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) April 17, 2026

The controversy began after Rahul Gandhi made the comment during a Lok Sabha debate on key bills, including those related to women’s reservation. “The magician of Balakot, demonetisation, Sindoor has been suddenly caught...everybody knows there is a partnership between the magician and the businessman,” he said, triggering protests from treasury benches.

Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi

Adding to the criticism, actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also took aim at Gandhi’s speech, stating, “It was such a headache to listen to him. He is going through his childhood traumas and through the magic show he witnessed in his childhood. It was a nuisance. The Chair also asked him to stop. He has made a mockery of the Parliament.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "It was such a headache to listen to him. He is going through his childhood traumas. It was a nuisance. The Chair also asked him to stop. He has made a mockery of the Parliament." pic.twitter.com/wIZ8dfDYqI — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026

However, several Congress leaders came out in his defence. MP Jebi Mather said, “There are two routines in Parliament now. The first routine is that they will not let Rahul Gandhi speak. Second, if Rahul Gandhi speaks against the government or the PM, they demand an apology. As a LoP, he has the right to point out the failures. Rahul Gandhi will not apologise because he is telling the truth.”

Meanwhile, MPs Manickam Tagore and TR Baalu also questioned the objections, with Baalu stating, “Magician is not an unparliamentary word. The bill is going to be defeated on the floor of the House.”

The remarks come during heated discussions in the Lok Sabha over major legislative proposals, including the women’s reservation bill and delimitation plans.