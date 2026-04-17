'You Don’t Know The Art Of Speaking In Parliament, Learn From Your Sister': Amit Shah To Rahul Gandhi | VIDEO

A heated exchange erupted in the Lok Sabha as Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a sharp dig at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, telling him to “learn the art of speaking” even suggesting he take cues from his sister Priyanka Gandhi.

The remark came during Shah’s reply to the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill, 2026.

Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Language’

Launching a strong attack, Shah criticised Gandhi’s tone and choice of words, saying it undermined the dignity of Parliament.

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“I was listening to the speech of the Leader of the Opposition on TV. It is your responsibility to ensure that the pride of this House is maintained across the country and the world. The language used in this speech will damage the dignity of the House,” Shah said.

He further added, “What kind of language is this? ‘You are a coward. You are surrendering. You are afraid of me…’ What kind of behaviour is this from the Leader of the Opposition?”

‘Country Is Watching You’

Shah warned that such remarks were being closely observed by the public.

“Do they think the country is not listening? The country is listening, and you and your party are being judged by it,” he said, accusing Gandhi of insulting constitutional institutions and making provocative statements.

‘Learn From Seniors… Or Priyanka’

In a pointed jibe, Shah said parliamentary speech should reflect responsibility, not just emotion.

“Language should not merely reflect emotions. Learn the art of speaking in the House from your seniors. And if there are no seniors, then Priyanka is the senior learn from her,” he said, drawing sharp reactions in the House.

Govt Stands Firm On Bills

Amid the political sparring, Shah reiterated that the government had nothing to hide and was ready to put its proposals in writing.

He said a formal amendment could be circulated among members and challenged the Opposition to clarify whether their resistance stemmed from the proposed increase in parliamentary seats.

Opposition Accused Of ‘Indirect Resistance’

Shah maintained that while no party openly opposes women’s reservation, members of the INDIA bloc were effectively resisting it through conditions and delays.

He also argued that opposing delimitation amounts to resisting increased representation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.