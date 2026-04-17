 'He Is Going Through Childhood Trauma': Kangana Ranaut Attacks Rahul Gandhi After Speech On Women's Reservation Bill In LS - VIDEO
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HomeIndia'He Is Going Through Childhood Trauma': Kangana Ranaut Attacks Rahul Gandhi After Speech On Women's Reservation Bill In LS - VIDEO

'He Is Going Through Childhood Trauma': Kangana Ranaut Attacks Rahul Gandhi After Speech On Women's Reservation Bill In LS - VIDEO

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised Rahul Gandhi over his fiery Lok Sabha speech, calling it disruptive and disrespectful to Parliament. Gandhi’s remarks referencing Operation Sindoor and the Balakot Airstrike sparked protests from ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajnath Singh. Amit Shah is set to speak later, while the NDA has called a meeting to review the situation.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
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IANS & File Pic

A fresh political row erupted after Kangana Ranaut criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his fiery remarks during a debate in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Ranaut said listening to Rahul Gandhi’s speech was “a headache” and described his remarks as disruptive. She alleged that his statements created a nuisance in the House and claimed that the presiding Chair had asked him to stop speaking. According to her, his conduct had made a mockery of Parliament.

Earlier in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had asserted that the Opposition would defeat the government on the bill under discussion within 45 minutes. During his speech, he narrated a story about a magician and referred to military operations such as Operation Sindoor and Balakot Airstrike as “magic,” triggering strong objections from treasury bench members.

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The remarks led to noisy scenes in the House, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju rising to object to the language used by Rahul Gandhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also questioned his remarks, further intensifying the uproar.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha at 6 PM on the Women’s Reservation Bill debate. Following the conclusion of proceedings, a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been convened to discuss the evolving political situation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend.

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