'Mera Mann Hai Ki Hum Iss Film Ko Tax-Free Kare': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Praises Kangana Ranaut Starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Praises Kangana Ranaut Starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata | Instagram

Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is all set to release on June 12, 2026. The actress and BJP MP is keeping multiple screenings in different cities, and on Tuesday, Kangana organised a screening of the film in Delhi. The Chief Minister of the state, Rekha Gupta, attended the screening, and after the movie got over, she praised it and also mentioned that she would like to make it tax-free in Delhi.

While talking to the media, Gupta said, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a fabulous film. I would like to congratulate the whole team of the film, director, actors, and everyone. I would like to tell the audience that you should watch this film. My wish is that the Delhi government should make this film tax-free so that every child, youth, and every family can watch this film." She later hugged Kangana and congratulated her. Watch the video below...

#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attends the red carpet premiere of the Hindi film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' at PVR ECX, Chanakyapuri.



CM Rekha Gupta says, "'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', a magnificent movie... Words fail me when trying to describe the film... Together,… pic.twitter.com/KGvWIihNs1 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata's Backdrop And Response

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, and it will showcase how nurses of Cama Hospital saved the lives of patients during the attack.

The trailer has grabbed everyone's attention, and the early reviews have been very positive.

Kangana Ranaut's Return To Theatres

Kangana will be back on the big screens after a gap of more than a year. Her last release was Emergency, which hit the big screens in January 2025. Emergency had received positive reviews, but it failed to make a mark at the box office.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Release Date And Box Office Clash

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will be clashing at the box office with three other movies: Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee starrer Gorvernor, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

Currently, the pre-release buzz of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga is good. So, let's wait and watch which movie will make a mark at the box office.