'Dresses & Speaks Like Pocket Maar': Did Kangana Ranaut Take A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha? Actress Denies Liking Viral Post Which Body Shamed Her

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself at the centre of social media discussion after a viral Instagram post and her subsequent clarification led to speculation that she was indirectly referring to fellow actress Sonakshi Sinha.

The controversy began after a viral screenshot claiming Kangana Ranaut had liked an Instagram post that criticised an unnamed actress for allegedly speaking up during the CJP protest but remaining silent over the ongoing protests by students in Jharkhand.

The post read, "Naam nhi lunga par ek moti jihadi neet protest pe kud kud kar video bana rahi thi par jharkhand protest ke time muh band hai. #Guesswho?"

Soon after the screenshot went viral, Kangana took to her Instagram story to deny that she had liked the post, calling the claim fake. However, while dismissing it, the actress shared a cryptic message that has now fuelled fresh speculation online.

She wrote, "There are many fake news that are doing rounds, this like of mine is also fake I never body shame anyone but I have noticed an actress who dresses and speaks like a pocket maar these days she wears half pants and ulta cap and talks like a jebkatra while passionately promoting gutterchap behaviour of protestors, I always feel how you dress in a relationship is a direct reflection of how you feel, dear fellow actress if your man is making you feel like a jebkatra I am sorry, you used to dress and speak so elegantly what happened to you? Opinions are yours but you can do better with that styling of yours if you need some help I am always there for you (sic)."

Although Kangana did not mention anyone by name, several social media users believed the remarks were aimed at Sonakshi.

Kangana Ranaut vs Bollywood 🚨



- ​Yesterday Sonakshi liked an anti-Kangana post.

- ​Today Kangana straight up called her a "pocketmaar."

- ​Roasted her half pants, ulta cap, and roadside thief behavior.

- ​She used to dance with Kohli and Anushka, now hates them for no reason.

-… pic.twitter.com/fihA3zkL6S — Aadi (@Gitekimhit) August 3, 2026

Crazy scenes going on, Kangana Vs The whole Urdoowood.🚨💀



> First Sonakshi sinha started liking posts targeting Kangana and added fuel in it.



>Now, Kangana Ranaut openly called her a pocketmar and gutterchap



>She took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha dressing sense and her husband… pic.twitter.com/qudKFvTlFo — Courageous (@CourageousRo) August 3, 2026

Kangana Ranaut slammed Sonakshi Sinha on her Instagram story.😭🔥



She called Sonakshi Sinha 'gutt£r-class' and a pickpocket indirectly. This girl is so savage.



Nowadays she is cooking liberals 😹🔥 pic.twitter.com/226qq12Wrz — Mohit (@Warlock_mohit) August 3, 2026

The actress has neither confirmed nor denied these claims, and Kangana's Instagram story also did not identify the person she was referring to.

As of now, Sonakshi has not reacted to either the viral post or Kangana's statement.