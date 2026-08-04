Arunachal Pradesh's Glaw Lake Becomes India's 101st Ramsar Site, State Gets First International Wetland

Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh | Image Courtesy: X (@byadavbjp)

India has added another feather to its conservation cap. In a major boost for wetland protection, Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh has been recognised as the country's 101st Ramsar Site, giving the northeastern state its first-ever wetland of international importance. The recognition highlights the ecological value of one of the Eastern Himalayas' most pristine freshwater lakes while strengthening India's growing commitment to biodiversity conservation.

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Arunachal Pradesh gets its first Ramsar site

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav announced the milestone on X (formerly Twitter), describing it as a significant achievement for the state and the country.

He said the designation would strengthen efforts towards biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, water security, and sustainable livelihoods, while recognising the ecological importance of Glaw Lake.

Highlighting India's progress in wetland conservation, the minister noted that the country's Ramsar network has expanded dramatically over the past decade.

"From 26 Ramsar Sites in 2014 to 101 today, this remarkable journey reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development," Shri Yadav said.

He added that every new Ramsar Site reinforces India's resolve to conserve nature while protecting the livelihoods of communities that depend on these ecosystems.

Celebrating the achievement, he wrote, "India continues her journey beyond a century in designating Ramsar Sites."

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Why Glaw Lake is ecologically important

Nestled inside the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, Glaw Lake is a pristine freshwater lake located in the Eastern Himalayas. Fed by perennial mountain streams, the wetland is surrounded by dense forests and rich natural vegetation, making it an important biodiversity hotspot.

According to the ministry, the lake and its catchment area are home to more than 150 species of trees and 49 species of orchids, reflecting the region's exceptional ecological richness.

The Ramsar recognition is expected to strengthen conservation efforts while promoting the sustainable management of the lake's unique ecosystem.