FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: '5 Family Members Found Dead In Bhopal; SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR On Nov 7–8'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Bhopal Shocker! Five Of A Family, Including Two Children, Found Dead At Chhola; Police Suspect Murder-Suicide | VIDEO

Five members of a family, including two children, were found dead in Bhopal. Police suspect Narendra Sahu (35) killed his wife, mother and children before dying by suicide on railway tracks in Chopra Kalan. Four bodies were recovered from their Chhola residence. Police are investigating the circumstances and motive behind the suspected murder-suicide case. (Read more...)

2. Maharashtra Seeks ₹31,000 Cr From Centre For Drought-Hit Farmers; Crop Losses Exceed 33% Across 14.15 Million Hectares

Maharashtra reported crop losses exceeding 33 per cent across 1.415 crore hectares in 37,496 villages and sought Rs 31,000 crore in central assistance, a Relief and Rehabilitation Department official confirmed. The drought assessment covered 304 talukas. (Read more...)

Maharashtra Seeks ₹31,000 Cr From Centre For Drought-Hit Farmers; Crop Losses Exceed 33% Across 14.15 Million Hectares | FPJ file photo

3. Punjab Politics: In Rapid Triple Strikes, Three AAP MLAs Join BJP As Bhagwant Mann Faces An Uphill Task To Retain State

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Monday in a major setback for AAP. Their exit follows differences with the AAP leadership over candidate selection and governance issues. (Read more...)

4. Diwali 2026: SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR On November 7-8, Restricts Bursting To Two Time Slots

The Supreme Court has permitted certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, allowing bursting only between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm. Crackers are prohibited near hospitals, schools and other designated zones. The complete firecracker ban will return from November 9. (Read more...)

5. 'Don't Travel By Air, Next Case': Supreme Court Declines To Urgently List Plea Against 700% Airfare Hike Amid Diwali Travel Rush

A plea alleging domestic airfares had surged by 700 per cent was not taken up on an urgent basis by the Supreme Court. Justice Vikram Nath responded, 'Alright, don't travel by air. Next case.' The petition sought rules to prevent sharp ticket price increases during festivals, holidays and emergencies. (Read more...)

6. Airlines schedule 2.6% Fewer Flights This Diwali Season As High Airfares Hit Demand

Indian airlines have scheduled 2.6% fewer weekly domestic flights for November 2026 compared with October 2025, amid elevated airfares and signs of weaker demand. Air India and IndiGo have announced substantial reductions, while Patna and Darbhanga face fewer services despite festival travel demand. November schedules nevertheless exceed October 2026 levels. (Read more...)

7. 'Don't Take Court For Granted': Delhi Court Pulls Up Nora Fatehi, Issues Fresh Summons In ₹200 Crore Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has issued fresh summons to actor Nora Fatehi, directing her to appear on November 6 as a prosecution witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The court criticised her absence and warned against taking it for granted. (Read more...)

8. NCP Hits Back At 'Mischievous' Reports Of Internal Rift After Senior Leaders Meet Amit Shah In Delhi, Reaffirms Unity Under Sunetra Pawar

The NCP dismissed reports of internal differences following a meeting between senior party leaders and Amit Shah in Delhi. Spokesperson Umesh Patil said the meeting was pre-planned, clarified Sunetra and Parth Pawar were informed, and reaffirmed party unity under Sunetra Pawar. (Read more...)

9. '100% Not Getting Paid Lol!': PV Sindhu Hits Back On ₹85,000 Temple Promotion, Says She’s Using Deepinder Goyal's Wearable Device Herself

PV Sindhu clarified that she is not being paid to promote Temple, Deepinder Goyal’s ₹85,000 wearable fitness tracker. The badminton champion said she initially had doubts but has been testing the device with Goyal’s team to explore useful metrics for athletes. Worn at the temple, it tracks brain blood flow and body stress responses, and opened for pre-orders on November 1. (Read more...)

10. When Is Chhath Puja 2026? Know Date, Significance And More About The Festival Dedicated To Sun And Chhathi Maiya

Chhath Puja is one of the most observed and celebrated festivals in Bihar. Also known as Surya Shasthi, it is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival. The festival is also celebrated in Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, among others. This year, the festival will take place from Friday, 13 November 2026, to Monday, 16 November. (Read more...)