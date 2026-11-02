Airlines schedule 2.6% Fewer Flights This Diwali Season As High Airfares Hit Demand

Indian airlines have scheduled 2.6% fewer weekly domestic flights for November 2026 compared with the corresponding festival period last year, as rising airfares and signs of softer passenger demand influence capacity decisions.

As per a report by Business Standard, which cited data from analytics firm Cirium, carriers have scheduled 22,306 weekly flights this November against 22,912 in October 2025, a reduction of 606 services.

Higher aviation fuel costs and rupee depreciation have pushed up fares, prompting airlines to reassess flight frequencies.

Air India, IndiGo Lead Domestic Flight Reductions

Air India has recorded the largest reduction, cutting 543 weekly flights, or 14.9%, from 3,644 to 3,101. Its subsidiary Air India Express has reduced services by 78 flights, or 3.1%, to 2,420.

As per the report, IndiGo, India's largest airline, has scheduled 13,697 weekly domestic flights, down 375 services, or 2.7%. SpiceJet has reduced its schedule by 37 weekly flights, or 5.2%, to 679.

Several routes have witnessed significant reductions. Hyderabad-Tirupati and Delhi-Hyderabad have each lost 86 weekly flights, while Delhi-Leh has seen 78 fewer services.

Other affected routes include Chennai-Madurai, Ahmedabad-Goa, Hyderabad-Chennai, Delhi-Chennai, Bengaluru-Goa and Jammu-Srinagar.

Patna, Darbhanga See Fewer Flights Despite Chhath Travel

Flight reductions have also affected Bihar, where Chhath attracts substantial passenger movement following Diwali.

Patna airport's scheduled weekly departures have declined nearly 20%, from 377 to 302.

Darbhanga has recorded an approximately 18% reduction, with departures falling from 67 to 55.

The Hyderabad-Patna route has seen frequencies drop from 90 to 42 weekly flights.

However, November's nationwide schedule remains higher than October 2026, when airlines operated 21,207 weekly services.

IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh said on Oct 29 that the airline expected December-quarter capacity reductions to focus primarily on international routes.

He maintained that domestic festival demand remained strong, although IndiGo would adjust capacity where necessary.