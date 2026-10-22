Indians Travel More Despite Expensive Flights, Hotel Rates Set To Surge Nearly 27% After Diwali Amid Festive Rush

Festive travel demand rises despite costly flights. |

New Delhi: Rising airfares and higher accommodation costs have failed to dampen travel enthusiasm among Indians this festive season. Travel companies, hotels and holiday booking platforms are witnessing strong demand, with domestic and international bookings recording significant growth.

Hotel Prices Likely To Jump 27 percent

According to an analysis by AI-powered pricing firm Sciative Solutions, average mid-scale hotel rates are expected to increase by 26.94 percent during November 11-15 compared with the pre-Diwali period.

The study covered 3,114 properties across 13 Indian destinations. Premium hotel rates could also rise from an average of Rs 25,917 before Diwali to Rs 31,163 during the post-Diwali weekend.

Prices are expected to remain elevated throughout the second half of November, with mid-scale accommodation averaging Rs 11,670 and premium hotels around Rs 32,126.

Goa, Hill Stations See Strong Demand

Goa is expected to witness the sharpest increase in hotel prices. Premium room rates could jump nearly 42 percent, from Rs 24,218 during October 25-31 to Rs 34,355 between November 16-30.

Other popular destinations, including Ooty and Mahabaleshwar, are also witnessing growing interest among holidaymakers.

Sterling Holiday Resorts has reported a 24 percent year-on-year increase in festive travel demand. Road trips and short holidays are gaining popularity, supported by improved highway connectivity.

International Bookings Surge Up To 90 percent

International travel demand is also rising sharply. Pickyourtrail has reported an 80-90 percent year-on-year increase in overseas bookings, while Dussehra long-weekend bookings grew 30-32 percent.

Maldives, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Sri Lanka remain popular international destinations.

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Meanwhile, travel platform Scapia has witnessed threefold to fourfold growth in bookings across travel categories during October-December. Beach and hill station bookings during Dussehra week increased 3.5 times compared with last year.

Hotels And Buses Expected To Benefit

Travel platform Ixigo has reported stronger train bookings ahead of the festive season, with passengers planning journeys months in advance.

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However, flight capacity constraints linked to the West Asia conflict remain a concern.

Despite expensive flights, travel companies expect hotels and bus bookings to maintain strong momentum through Diwali, Christmas and the New Year holiday season.