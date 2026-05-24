‘This Is How Tourism Gets Hit’: Viral Post Flags High Navi Mumbai-Leh Airfares Amid Rising Fuel Prices | Representational Image

Mumbai: Rising fuel prices have once again put the cost of travel in focus, after a social media post showing unusually high flight fares from Navi Mumbai to Leh went viral.

According to a tweet shared by Deepti Tiwari, a screenshot of flight ticket prices showed economy class fares from Navi Mumbai International Airport to Leh being listed at exceptionally high rates. The image shared along with the post showed fares averaging around ₹85,000 across airlines.

₹85,000 for an economy ticket from Mumbai to Leh is exactly how tourism gets damaged.

@LehTours pic.twitter.com/20LO75kkOn — Deepti Tiwari (@deepti0502) May 23, 2026

In the post, the user said such high fares discourage tourism to places like Leh, stating that this is the way to kill tourism. The concern pointed to how expensive travel can affect tourist destinations where air connectivity plays an important role.

The viral post comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices have increased sharply. The petrol and diesel prices have risen by nearly ₹5 per litre since May 15 in three separate hikes. Furthermore, higher fuel prices and fuel-saving measures may slow India’s fuel demand growth.

Against this backdrop, the viral screenshot has brought attention to how rising fuel prices can add pressure to travel costs, especially on domestic routes where demand is high and flight options are limited. For tourist destinations such as Leh, airfare spikes can make travel difficult for many passengers.

Leh remains one of the most sought-after destinations for tourists, especially during the summer season, owing to its landscapes, monasteries, adventure routes and proximity to Ladakh’s scenic locations. However, high flight prices can directly affect travel plans, hotel bookings, local businesses and overall tourist footfall.

While the authenticity and timing of the fares shown in the viral screenshot could not be independently verified, the post has sparked discussion around the larger impact of rising fuel prices on travel and tourism.

The development comes at a time when domestic travel demand remains high, with many passengers planning summer vacations and long-distance trips within India. For destinations dependent on seasonal tourism, concerns are now being raised over whether expensive travel could slow down visitor numbers and affect the local economy.

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