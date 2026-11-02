Diwali 2026 Full Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, Bhai Dooj And More Festivities? Check Dates

The festive season is almost here, bringing with it the familiar checklist of shopping, sweets, diyas, family get-togethers and puja preparations. Diwali 2026 falls in November, with celebrations stretching across several days and each occasion bringing its own rituals and traditions. From Dhanteras and Lakshmi Puja to Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, here are the key dates as per Drik Panchang to keep handy while planning the festivities.

Diwali 2026: Festival dates and celebrations



November 5, Thursday – Vasu Baras / Govatsa Dwadashi



In Maharashtra, Diwali festivities begin with Vasu Baras, a day dedicated to honouring cows and calves. It is also observed as Govatsa Dwadashi in several parts of India.



November 6, Friday – Dhanteras



Dhanteras marks the start of the main Diwali celebrations. Many households purchase gold, silver, utensils or other items, while prayers are offered for health, wealth and prosperity.



November 7, Saturday – Kali Chaudas



Observed in several regions, Kali Chaudas is associated with rituals intended to ward off negativity. In some traditions, it is marked with prayers to Goddess Kali.

November 8, Sunday – Naraka Chaturdashi, Chhoti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja



The main Diwali celebrations fall on Sunday. Naraka Chaturdashi rituals, including the traditional oil bath in the morning, are observed alongside the evening’s Lakshmi-Ganesh puja. Homes are decorated with lamps, rangolis and festive lights as families pray for prosperity and exchange sweets and gifts.



November 9, Monday – Diwali Snan and Devpuja



Some calendars mark the day after Lakshmi Puja for ritual bathing and devotional observances.



November 10, Tuesday – Govardhan Puja / Annakut



Devotees worship Lord Krishna and prepare Annakut, an offering featuring a variety of food items. The day is also observed as Bali Pratipada and Gujarati New Year in some regions.



November 11, Wednesday – Bhai Dooj / Bhau Beej



The festival brings the celebrations to a close by honouring the bond between siblings. Sisters perform tilak and aarti for their brothers and pray for their well-being, while gifts and family gatherings mark the occasion.



Festival dates and specific rituals may vary by region and local Panchang. Lakshmi Puja muhurat also differs by city, so devotees should check timings for their location.