'100% Not Getting Paid Lol!': PV Sindhu Hits Back On ₹85,000 Temple Promotion, Says She’s Using Deepinder Goyal's Wearable Device Herself

When a celebrity talks about a new gadget, the first question online is often whether it’s an ad. Badminton champion PV Sindhu has now cleared that up after sharing her experience with Temple, a wearable fitness tracker developed by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s health-tech company. Sindhu says she began using the device with doubts, but her experience has changed her view.

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PV Sindhu says she’s not paid to promote it

Responding to a user on X who asked whether she was endorsing Temple for free, Sindhu wrote, “100% not getting paid lol!!! I had my doubts too when I first reached out to @deepigoyal.”

The 31-year-old said she has been working with Goyal and his team to explore which measurements could be most useful for athletes. She shared that she has been testing the wearable herself and believes it could offer meaningful performance insights.

“I've been using it myself, and I genuinely think it's a game changer! I've been working closely with Deepi (Goyal) and his team to figure out how we can get the most meaningful metrics, not just for me, but for athletes in general,” she wrote.

Sindhu also praised its compact design, saying, “And the more I use it, the more I believe in what they're building. It's honestly incredible how something so small can be so effective.”

She added that the device is comfortable enough to wear while playing badminton and swimming, and said users barely notice it on their face. “I started as a sceptic, but once I began using it and saw how well it worked, I genuinely fell in love with it,” she said.

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What is Temple?

Temple is a pebble-shaped tracker worn on the side of the forehead using adhesive strips, rather than on the wrist like a smartwatch. Goyal has described it as a wearable designed for elite performance athletes. It tracks changes in blood flow to the brain and measures what the company calls “entropy”, which Goyal describes as the body’s real-time “cost of being alive”.

The device generates a score ranging from 1 to 250, updated every second, with the aim of helping users understand how their bodies respond to physical and mental stress.

Temple opened for pre-orders on November 1 and is priced at ₹85,000, inclusive of taxes and shipping. The package includes a charging pod offering up to 25 days of charge, access to the Temple app’s features, customer onboarding, device care and paid replacements, along with a lifetime supply of adhesive strips.

Sindhu, cricketer Shubman Gill and podcaster Raj Shamani have also been spotted wearing the device.