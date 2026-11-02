'Don't Travel By Air, Next Case': Supreme Court Declines Plea Against 700% Airfare Hike Amid Diwali Travel Rush |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking intervention against steep increases in domestic airfares, with Justice Vikram Nath responding to the petitioner's concerns by saying, “Alright, don't travel by air. Next case.”

The remark came when an advocate mentioned the matter before the court, arguing that airfares had surged by as much as 700 per cent and that air travel had become an essential service for many passengers. The court declined to take up the plea at that stage and proceeded to the next matter, as reported by Live Law.

The petition alleges that airlines sharply increase ticket prices overnight under the dynamic pricing system, particularly during festivals, holidays and emergencies. It seeks guidelines to regulate such fluctuations and prevent steep fare hikes during periods of high demand.

A related PIL filed by S. Lakshminarayan on the issue is already pending before a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.