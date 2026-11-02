NCP Hits Back At 'Mischievous' Reports Of Internal Rift After Senior Leaders Meet Amit Shah In Delhi, Reaffirms Unity Under Sunetra Pawar |

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday dismissed reports suggesting internal differences within the party over a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior NCP leaders in Delhi, describing them as misleading attempts to create an artificial narrative of discord within the party.

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NCP National Chief Spokesperson Umesh Patil said the meeting was pre-planned and formal, and that reports claiming party president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and MP Parth Pawar were kept out of the discussions were completely baseless.

Patil clarified that Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar had earlier met Shah and discussed various issues concerning the party following the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. During that meeting, Sunetra Pawar had personally informed Shah that a delegation of senior NCP leaders would meet him and had requested time for the interaction.

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He said the senior leaders were well-versed with important matters handled during Ajit Pawar's tenure, issues concerning Maharashtra's interests and various organisational matters. The Delhi meeting was held in continuation of these discussions.

The leaders also raised issues concerning their respective constituencies and exchanged views on matters during an informal interaction between leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Patil said.

He alleged that certain forces were deliberately giving a political twist to the meeting to create an impression of internal conflict and lack of coordination within the NCP.

Reiterating that the NCP remained a united and important constituent of the Mahayuti under Sunetra Pawar's leadership, Patil urged the media to verify facts before reporting and cautioned against portraying routine meetings between alliance partners as political confrontations.