When Is Chhath Puja 2026? Know Date, Significance And More About The Festival Dedicated To Sun And Chhathi Maiya | Canva

November is the month of Kartik, and it is marked by several important festivals, and Chhath Puja holds a special place among them. The sun festival, also dedicated to Chhati Maiya, is celebrated after Diwali and Bhai Dooj. Chhath Puja is observed with great devotion, especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and several other parts of the country. This four-day festival is observed for prosperity, well-being and happiness. Here are the dates and timings for Chhath Puja 2026.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chhath Puja 2026 dates and rituals

Chhath Puja is one of the most observed and celebrated festivals in Bihar. Also known as Surya Shasthi, it is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival. The festival is also celebrated in Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, among others. This year, the festival will take place from Friday, 13 November 2026, to Monday, 16 November. The day will begin with Nahay Khay, then the second day will be Lohanda & Kharna, Sandhya Arghya on the third day, and the festival concludes with Usha Arghya & Parana.

Significance of Chhath Puja

In essence, Chhath Puja is more than a religious observance. It is a celebration of nature, gratitude and purity. The regional festival highlights discipline, devotion and the eternal relationship between human life and cosmic energy. Whether celebrated on riverbanks or in small makeshift ponds at home, the emotion behind Chhath remains unchanged: to honour the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth.

Chhath Puja sunrise and sunset timings

Chhath is celebrated twice a year. One is celebrated in the Chaitra month of Vikram Samvat, while the other one is celebrated on a very large scale and comes in the Kartika month of Vikram Samvat. According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise and sunset timings are as follows:

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 06:45 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 06:00 PM