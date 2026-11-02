Maharashtra Seeks ₹31,000 Cr From Centre For Drought-Hit Farmers; Crop Losses Exceed 33% Across 14.15 Million Hectares | FPJ file photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government sought around Rs 31,000 crore in financial assistance from the Centre to compensate farmers affected by drought across the state. The proposal, submitted on Saturday, follows a comprehensive assessment that found crop losses exceeding 33 per cent across 14.15 million hectares of farmland in drought-hit areas.

The state government will also seek additional financial assistance separately to help farmers prepare for the upcoming Rabi sowing season, as continuing drought conditions are expected to affect their ability to undertake the next crop cycle.

The assessment covered 37,496 villages across 304 drought-affected talukas. Of the total 16.6 million hectares under cultivation in these areas, crops spread across 14.15 million hectares were found to have suffered losses of more than 33 per cent.

Last month, the state government had declared drought in 304 of Maharashtra's 358 talukas after reviewing ground conditions and assessing the impact on agriculture. An official from the Relief and Rehabilitation Department said the crop-loss assessment was a prerequisite for submitting the financial assistance proposal to the Centre.

“The assessment has now been completed. According to the report, crops on 14.15 million hectares of Kharif land have suffered losses of more than 33 per cent. The proposal has been sent, seeking around Rs 31,000 crore in financial assistance from the Centre,” the official said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Under existing relief norms, farmers whose crops suffer losses of 33 per cent or more are eligible for financial assistance. The prescribed compensation is Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed crops, Rs 17,000 per hectare for crops in assured irrigated areas and Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops.

₹5,000 Advance Assistance For Farmers

Meanwhile, the state government has started transferring an advance assistance amount of Rs 5,000 to farmers in the 304 drought-hit talukas. The move is aimed at ensuring that the money reaches beneficiaries' bank accounts before Diwali.

Earlier this week, the state cabinet approved the advance payment for around 15 million farmers. It had also decided that the proposal seeking a larger relief package from the Centre would be submitted by October 31.

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Vinita Ved Singal, Additional Chief Secretary of the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, confirmed that the proposal had been sent to the Centre but declined to share further details.

Apart from compensation for Kharif crop losses, the state is preparing a separate demand for funds to support farmers during the Rabi season. The assistance is intended to help cultivators manage the financial burden and prepare for the next sowing cycle amid the continuing drought.