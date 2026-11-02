Diwali 2026: SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR On November 7-8, Restricts Bursting To Two Time Slots | Pinterest

The Supreme Court on Monday, permitted the bursting of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for two days, November 7 and 8, ahead of and on Diwali. The court has restricted the activity to two specific time slots: 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm.

The temporary relaxation comes with several conditions, including restrictions on the types of firecrackers that can be used and designated areas where bursting crackers will remain prohibited. The court's directions aim to regulate festive celebrations while addressing concerns over air pollution in the national capital region.

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The complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR will come into effect again from November 9.

Only CSIR-NEERI Approved Green Crackers Allowed

Under the Supreme Court's directions, only green firecrackers approved by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and manufactured by certified producers will be permitted.

Firecrackers containing barium and other non-approved varieties will continue to remain prohibited. Authorities have also been directed to prevent the sale and movement of conventional and illegal firecrackers in the region.

No-Cracker Zones Within 300 Metres Of Hospitals, Schools

The court has also imposed restrictions on bursting firecrackers within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and notified silence zones.

These locations will be identified and publicised as 'No-Cracker Zones' to ensure compliance with the directions.

Local authorities will be responsible for marking these areas and enforcing the restrictions during the permitted period.

Complete Firecracker Ban To Return From November 9

The permission to burst green firecrackers is limited to November 7 and 8, covering Chhoti Diwali and the main Diwali celebrations. Diwali will be observed on Sunday, November 8, this year.

From November 9, the complete firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR will be restored. Authorities have been directed to ensure that the temporary relaxation is not used to facilitate the sale or use of prohibited conventional firecrackers.

The Supreme Court's latest directions provide a limited window for green firecracker use during Diwali while retaining restrictions aimed at addressing pollution levels in the region.