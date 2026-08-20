FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Starlink Seeks India Connect Again, Evergrande Founder Sentenced'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Rahul Gandhi Claims PM Modi’s Rule In 'Final Phase', Says Search For His Successor Already Underway At CWC Meet

Rahul Gandhi, at the CWC meeting, claimed PM Narendra Modi’s rule is in its “final phase” and alleged a search for his successor has begun. He urged Congress to take a more aggressive stance. Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of failing India’s youth, demanded an education-to-employment roadmap and sought accountability over Ram Mandir donations and alleged Chinese encroachment. (Read more...)

(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi | File

2. Why Pakistan Is Rattled By US Envoy Sergio Gor’s Kashmir Remark And Operation Sindoor Documentary

Pakistan finds itself severely rattled as a landmark statement on Kashmir by US Envoy Sergio Gor and India's documentary 'Declassified: Operation Sindoor' expose its strategic vulnerabilities, driving Islamabad into an urgent bid to salvage its international narrative. (Read more...)

It was a pleasure to receive @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor in Srinagar today. We had a very good conversation about the possibilities that exist to widen & deepen the engagement between J&K & the United States of America, particularly in areas like tourism, horticulture & the new… pic.twitter.com/VsJdJSbzJg — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 19, 2026

3. Starlink Reapplies For India's Approval To Launch 30,000-Satellite Gen 2 Constellation

Elon Musk-owned Starlink has reapplied to India’s space regulator for approval of its Gen 2 satellite network, covering nearly 30,000 low-Earth orbit satellites. The bid includes direct-to-device technology that can connect satellites directly to mobile phones. Starlink’s earlier Gen 2 application was rejected over regulatory requirements and spectrum-band concerns. (Read more...)

Starlink Reapplies For India's Approval To Launch 30,000-Satellite Gen 2 Constellation | File

4. Central African Republic Gold Mine Tragedy: Over 100 Killed In Deadly Collapse, Death Toll Feared To Rise As Several Remain Trapped | 2Video

A gold mine collapsed in Zamboye village in the Central African Republic’s Nana-Mambere prefecture, killing more than 100 people, according to a Red Cross volunteer and a local official. Several others were critically injured, while many remain missing or trapped under the rubble. Officials warned that the death toll could rise as rescue efforts continue. (Read more...)

At least 107 miners were killed and many others were trapped in a gold mine collapse in Zamboye, a border village between Cameroon and the Central African Republic.



Follow: https://t.co/RuQCIFWYoj pic.twitter.com/yZwjOPnfpA — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) August 19, 2026

5. China Evergrande Founder Hui Ka Yan Sentenced To Life Imprisonment Over $300 Billion Debt Crisis

China Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan has been sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to eight financial offences, including fundraising fraud and misuse of funds. A Chinese court also ordered his personal assets confiscated and fined Evergrande and its subsidiary billions of yuan over financial misconduct. (Read more...)

China Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan | Agency

6. 'App English Mein Hai': Heated Argument Between Cab Driver And Passenger Over Sharing OTP In Marathi - VIDEO

A viral video purportedly shows a cab driver and passenger arguing after the latter gave his ride OTP in Marathi and the driver asked for it in English. “Is the app in English or Marathi?” the driver asks. The clip surfaced as Maharashtra began enforcing mandatory practical Marathi knowledge for taxi and autorickshaw drivers from August 20. (Read more...)

7. Where Is Pari Mahal? US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits Srinagar’s Historic Mughal-Era Garden; Calls It 'Wonderful To Experience'

US Ambassador Sergio Gor came to India for a two-day visit and went to Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, and he paid a visit to Pari Mahal. Gor's trip signifies his initial visit to Jammu and Kashmir as the ambassador of the US. The visit is significant, considering the relatively long interval since an active US ambassador visited J&K. (Read more...)

Wonderful to experience the beauty of Srinagar with visits to Pari Mahal and the iconic Dal Lake! pic.twitter.com/y6nbjv6pBi — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 19, 2026

8. Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration Recreated! India’s Mixed Disability Team Thrashes England By 118 Runs | Watch

India's mixed-disability cricket team defeated England by 118 runs in the seventh T20I at Lord's, with Arjun Gawre and Majid Magray powering India to 206/4 before the hosts were bowled out for 88. England won the seven-match series 4-3. India celebrated their victory by recreating Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving celebration from the 2002 NatWest final. (Read more...)

A statement at Lord’s! India storm to a 118-run win — 206/4 followed by England bowled out for 88. Captain Majid Magray’s 63 off 19* led the charge! @JayShah @ICC @BCCI @imRaviKChauhan pic.twitter.com/5gDCyZsdyH — Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (@dcciofficial) August 19, 2026

9. Hearts Unite At Kerala’s Guruvayur Temple As Scottish MP Martin Day Marries Malayali Sweetheart - VIDEO

Scottish politician Martin Day married Kerala native Nidhin Chandh at Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur on Tuesday, nine years after the couple registered their marriage in the UK. Nidhin had long wished to marry at the temple. Her 22-year-old son Veddik Shankar, relatives and close friends attended the ceremony. Videos from the traditional wedding have since gone viral on social media. (Read more...)

Scottish MP Martyn Day marries Keralite Nitin Chand at Guruvayur.



Nitin, a native of Piravom in Ernakulam district, moved to the UK in 2008 for higher studies in IT management, where she met Day. pic.twitter.com/qm088aWsZO — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) August 19, 2026

10. 'Please Dhyaan Dijiye': Shweta Tiwari Finds Cockroach After Cold Drink Delivery, Tags FDA Chief Tukaram Munde Over Hygiene Concern | Video

Television actress Shweta Tiwari raised hygiene concerns after allegedly finding a cockroach at her home following a cold drink delivery. She shared a video of the insect and tagged the delivery platform and Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde, urging action. The incident comes amid Munde’s ongoing crackdown on food-safety and hygiene violations across Maharashtra. (Read more...)