 'App English Mein Hai': Heated Argument Between Cab Driver And Passenger Over Sharing OTP In Marathi - VIDEO
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'App English Mein Hai': Heated Argument Between Cab Driver And Passenger Over Sharing OTP In Marathi - VIDEO

A viral video purportedly shows a cab driver and passenger arguing after the latter gave his ride OTP in Marathi and the driver asked for it in English. “Is the app in English or Marathi?” the driver asks. The clip surfaced as Maharashtra began enforcing mandatory practical Marathi knowledge for taxi and autorickshaw drivers from August 20.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, August 20, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
'App English Mein Hai': Heated Argument Between Cab Driver And Passenger Over Sharing OTP In Marathi - VIDEO
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Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will start enforcing mandatory practical Marathi language knowledge for autorickshaw and taxi drivers from Thursday, August 20, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Wednesday. Amid this, a video has gone viral on social media showing a heated argument between a cab driver and a passenger over language preference.

The altercation began when the passenger shared the ride's OTP in Marathi, prompting the driver to ask for it in English, escalating into a debate over app language vs. Marathi.

The video shows the passenger sitting shotgun saying "bolo" (say) as he starts the video. The cab driver asks him to speak in English. To which the man says his four-digit OTP in Marathi.

The cabbie again asks him to speak and keeps the phone on the dashboard, asking him to enter the OTP himself. The cab driver asks him, "App English mei hai ki Marathi mei?" which translates to "Is the App in English or in Marathi?" to which the passenger says that he was driving in Maharashtra and that the state gave him the licence.

In between the video, the cab driver can also be seen spitting something out of his car before dialling someone from his phone and the video closing.

Neither the exact date and place of the incident nor the name of the app-based taxi in which the incident took place is known. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

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Notably, practical knowledge of the Marathi language is also mandatory for app-based cab drivers like those working with Ola, Uber, and Rapido under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules. Aggregator platforms and their drivers receive no exceptions.

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