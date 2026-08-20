Maharashtra Marathi Rule For Auto, Taxi Drivers To Be Enforced From August 20; Badge Suspension For Non-Compliance

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced strict implementation of the Marathi language requirement for autorickshaw and taxi drivers | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The Maharashtra government will begin enforcing mandatory practical Marathi language knowledge for autorickshaw and taxi drivers from August 20, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Wednesday.

Penalty For Non-Compliance

Drivers who do not have basic working knowledge of Marathi will initially be given one month to comply. Those who fail to acquire the required language skills during this period will face suspension of their driver badge for up to three months. Continued refusal to learn Marathi could lead to cancellation of both the badge and permit, Sarnaik said.

🗓️ १९ ऑगस्ट २०२६ | 📍 मुंबई



राज्यातील रिक्षा आणि टॅक्सी चालकांना व्यावहारिक मराठीचे ज्ञान असणे अनिवार्य असून, या नियमाची अंमलबजावणी उद्या, २० ऑगस्टपासून करण्यात येणार आहे. मराठीचे ज्ञान नसलेल्या चालकांना प्रथम एक महिन्याची नोटीस, त्यानंतरही मराठी न शिकल्यास बॅज तीन महिन्यांसाठी… pic.twitter.com/xHaRIaqdpy — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) August 19, 2026

The minister said the requirement is based on a rule in force since 1989 and will now be implemented strictly following the relevant legal provision introduced on August 12, 2026.

As part of efforts to prepare drivers, the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh conducted the ‘Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Language Campaign’ for 105 days. Around 1.65 lakh non-Marathi-speaking autorickshaw and taxi drivers participated in the training programme and received certificates.

Language And Cultural Policy

Sarnaik said the government’s objective was not to deprive anyone of employment but to ensure respect for Maharashtra’s language and culture. Mumbai, he said, has always welcomed people from across the country, while promoting and preserving Marathi remains equally important.

The minister said drivers who deliberately refuse to learn or speak Marathi would face action under the law without any further extension of the deadline.

Checks For New Permits

The government will also introduce stricter checks for new permits and badges. RTO officials will assess an applicant’s practical Marathi through direct interaction and record the assessment on video. A badge will be issued only after the applicant demonstrates the required language proficiency.

The Transport Department has also ordered verification of complaints regarding fake domicile certificates being used to obtain permits and badges. Authorities will verify whether applicants have actually resided in Maharashtra for 15 years and may conduct police inquiries where necessary.

Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad has been assigned responsibility for the implementation drive, with a report expected by the end of next month.

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Welfare Measures

Sarnaik also said more than 37,000 members have joined the Anand Dighe-named corporation for the welfare of autorickshaw and taxi drivers. Around Rs 57 crore has been allocated for welfare schemes, including student assistance, a Rs 10,000 benefit for drivers after turning 65 and financial support for serious illnesses and medical treatment.

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