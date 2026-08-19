'Won't Speak Marathi, But Will Continue Earning': Viral Video Puts Autorickshaw Driver On RTO Radar | File Pic

Mumbai: A video of an autorickshaw driver allegedly challenging the transport department while refusing to speak Marathi has gone viral on social media, prompting the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to launch a search for him.

RTO begins search

In the video, the driver is seen refusing to communicate in Marathi and allegedly saying that he would not speak Marathi but would continue earning through his autorickshaw. He also appears to challenge the transport minister.

The RTO has since initiated efforts to identify and trace the driver.

“Following the video, two teams were assigned to locate the driver. We even visited his house, but he was not to be found. It has been learnt that he has left for his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. Further action will be taken as and when he returns,” said Dattatray Sangolkar, deputy regional transport officer, Vashi.

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Driver details under verification

Officials are also verifying when and where the video was recorded, in whose name the autorickshaw is registered and whether the driver possesses all the required documents.

The development comes after the transport department made knowledge of Marathi a requirement for autorickshaw drivers and provided them time to learn the language. The deadline ended on August 15. Marathi language training programmes were subsequently conducted for autorickshaw drivers at various centres in the city and under the RTO's jurisdiction.

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Viral video sparks action

Meanwhile, the person seen in the viral video has reportedly been identified as Sanjay Dubey, who in the video describes himself as the president of the Bharatiya Hindi Bhashik Vikas Sena Party.

RTO officials said drivers providing public transport services are expected to comply with applicable regulations and behave courteously with passengers. The driver's documents and other relevant details will be examined and further action will be taken if any violation is established.

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