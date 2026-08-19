Maharashtra Revamps Policy For Government Land Allotment To Housing Societies | X - cbawankule

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has finalised a revised policy for allotting government land to cooperative housing societies, paving the way for the revival of a process that has remained suspended since 2010. The new policy, prepared on the initiative of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, replaces the earlier lottery system with a transparent auction process. The move is expected to benefit government employees, journalists, artists, members of backward communities and other eligible citizens seeking housing.

New auction-based policy

Under the revised system, district collectors will identify available government plots and invite bids through public advertisements. Allotment will be based on technical and financial bids. The base price will be fixed at 2.5 per cent of the market value of land in Mumbai city and suburbs and 5 per cent in other parts of Maharashtra. The highest bidder will be selected.

Government land will now be allotted on a 30-year lease instead of ownership rights. After completion of the lease period, the land will be eligible for conversion into Occupant Class-I status.

Reservation categories announced

The policy provides category-wise reservation of plots, including 15 per cent for state government, local body and corporation employees, 10 per cent for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and nomadic tribes, and 10 per cent for writers, artists, sportspersons and journalists. Five per cent each will be reserved for Central government employees and defence personnel, elected representatives, freedom fighters and their heirs, persons with disabilities and economically weaker sections.

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Housing eligibility revised

Income and carpet-area limits have also been revised in line with the Seventh Pay Commission. Group-D employees earning up to Rs 50,000 monthly will be eligible for 300 sq ft homes, while Group-C employees earning up to Rs 1 lakh will be eligible for 450 sq ft. Group-B employees can get up to 650 sq ft, while Group-A employees will be eligible for 1,076 sq ft without an income ceiling.

The policy mandates 20 per cent representation of backward communities and 5 per cent of persons with disabilities in housing societies. Dummy or benami flats can be taken over by district collectors without compensation.

Pending proposals to close

All pending old proposals will be closed under the new policy, except cases where letters of intent have already been issued.

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