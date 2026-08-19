Clash Between MNS Student Wing, ABVP Workers Outside Sathaye College | VIDEO | File Pic

Mumbai: A dispute over membership registration between workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNS student wing) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) escalated into a physical altercation outside Sathaye College in Vile Parle on Wednesday. The clash created tension outside the college for some time before police intervened and separated the two groups.

Student groups clash over stalls

Several student organisations are currently conducting membership drives across Mumbai. As part of these campaigns, workers have been setting up stalls outside colleges, interacting with students and encouraging them to register as members.

According to the MNS student wing, its workers had obtained permission from the college principal and set up a stall around 200 metres from the college entrance. ABVP workers had also obtained permission to set up a stall outside the college. However, construction work was underway at the location allotted to ABVP, following which its workers shifted their stall and set it up adjacent to the MNS student wing's stall.

Argument turns physical

The change in location reportedly led to an argument between members of the two organisations. What began as a verbal dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, with workers from both sides adopting an aggressive stance. The situation remained tense outside the college for some time until police arrived and intervened.

Abhishek Pawar, Mumbai Metropolitan Minister of ABVP, said the organisation's annual membership registration campaign was underway, with workers conducting the drive from 7 am to 6 pm. He said the dispute at Sathaye College arose over the location of the stalls. Calling the incident unfortunate, Pawar said the organisation remained committed to student interests.

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Both sides make allegations

Meanwhile, MNS student wing secretary Nitin Nanaware alleged that ABVP workers had been setting up stalls alongside those of his organisation at several colleges. He claimed that similar incidents had occurred outside Mithibai College and N. M. College in the previous week.

Nanaware further alleged that the ABVP stall had been set up near the entrance of Sathaye College, causing inconvenience to students. According to him, an argument began after a student questioned the placement of the stall, following which MNS student wing workers intervened in support of the students, leading to the confrontation.

Police intervened after the altercation and brought the situation under control.

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