Rapido Launches Marathi Learning Channels For Drivers In Maharashtra | X - rapidoapp_

Mumbai: Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party Amin Patel has urged Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik to extend the deadline for non-Marathi-speaking taxi and autorickshaw drivers to acquire practical knowledge of Marathi.

Rapido launches language resources

Meanwhile, mobility platform Rapido has launched dedicated Marathi language-learning resources for its Bike, Auto and Cab Captains in Maharashtra, aimed at helping drivers meet the state’s mandatory Marathi language requirement. The company said it is the first mobility platform to launch dedicated Marathi learning channels for its driver partners.

As part of the initiative, Rapido has created three separate YouTube channels featuring learning content tailored for Bike, Auto and Cab Captains. The content is also being shared through in-app notifications, WhatsApp channels and Rapido Dost pages, enabling drivers to access the lessons at their convenience and learn at their own pace.

The three YouTube channels are Rapido Cab Dost Mumbai for Cab Captains, Bike Dost Mumbai for Bike Captains and Rapido Mumbai for Auto Captains.

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Deadline extension sought

The initiative comes amid the Transport Department’s requirement that taxi and autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai and Maharashtra possess practical knowledge of Marathi to facilitate communication with passengers and ensure effective implementation of the rules.

In a letter to Sarnaik, Patel said thousands of people from across the country, particularly Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, come to Mumbai in search of livelihood, with many working as taxi and autorickshaw drivers.

Patel said he agreed that drivers should be able to communicate in Marathi but pointed out that acquiring the required proficiency within the government-prescribed deadline would be difficult. He warned that drivers could face action, including suspension of permits, if they fail to meet the requirement, potentially affecting their livelihoods.

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Appeal for more time

“Learning Marathi in such a short period is not easy,” Patel said, urging the government to extend the deadline and give non-Marathi-speaking drivers sufficient time to learn the language. He also appealed to the government to consider the request sympathetically while keeping the decision within the framework of the law.

“As Maharashtra strengthens its focus on Marathi language proficiency for drivers, we wanted to support our captains in adapting to the requirement,” said Rohit Rathod, Vice President, Operations, Rapido.

“Supporting our captains means going beyond simply communicating a requirement; it means providing them with accessible and practical resources that can help them adapt,” he added.

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