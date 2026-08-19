Way Cleared For Deemed Conveyance Of 70,000 Housing Societies In Maharashtra | X - cbawankule

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has initiated steps to expedite the long-pending process of deemed conveyance for around 60,000 to 70,000 cooperative housing societies across the state. The move is also aimed at facilitating self-redevelopment of housing societies and ensuring timely implementation of tax concessions and incentives announced by the government.

Meeting held on housing issues

A special meeting chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule was held at Mantralaya to discuss various issues faced by cooperative housing societies. MLAs Pravin Darekar and Sanjay Kelkar were among those present.

Maharashtra currently has around 1.15 lakh registered cooperative housing societies, of which nearly 60,000 to 70,000 are yet to obtain deemed conveyance. Bawankule directed officials from the Revenue, Cooperation, Land Records and Inspector General of Registration departments to coordinate and streamline the process.

Deemed conveyance process reviewed

He directed that the name of the concerned registered housing society should be directly recorded on the property card or in the “other rights” section of the 7/12 land record wherever applicable, thereby facilitating the transfer of title.

The meeting also reviewed issues concerning housing societies under MHADA. Bawankule was informed that although the government has already abolished non-agricultural assessment tax for cooperative housing societies under MHADA, the levy is still being collected at some locations. He directed officials to address the issue.

The minister also ordered that a clear procedure be formulated for flats reserved under the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) provisions in various buildings.

Self-redevelopment measures planned

Several housing societies are facing hurdles in undertaking self-redevelopment as they are not covered under the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR). To address the issue, Bawankule directed officials to implement tax concessions and a 10 per cent incentive in accordance with the 2019 government resolution.

He also instructed officials to prepare simplified standard drafts for work contracts and development agreements to facilitate self-redevelopment projects by housing societies.

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Government plans further relief

The Housing Department has been directed to submit a proposal to the Finance Department for a four per cent concession, while the Inspector General of Registration has been asked to provide necessary clarity on registration-related issues.

The government’s measures are expected to provide relief to thousands of housing societies that have been awaiting deemed conveyance and facing procedural and financial hurdles in undertaking self-redevelopment.

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