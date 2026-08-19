Ambarnath Police Bust MD Drug Racket, Seize Contraband, Cash Worth ₹27.49 Lakh; Four Arrested | File Pic

Ambarnath: Facing criticism over the growing menace of narcotics in the city, the Ambarnath Police have cracked down on an alleged drug network, seizing MD (Mephedrone), cash, and gold and silver ornaments collectively valued at Rs 27.49 lakh during a major operation in the Bhagat Singh Nagar area of Ambarnath West.

Police launch anti-narcotics drive

The action comes days after the Badlapur Rural Police conducted a raid within Ambarnath city limits and seized MD worth Rs 5.5 lakh, leading to the arrest of two accused. The operation carried out by an external police unit had raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the local police force and triggered criticism regarding its response to the increasing drug trade in the area.

In the wake of the criticism, the Ambarnath West Police intensified surveillance and launched a special anti-narcotics operation. Their efforts led to a significant breakthrough, exposing what investigators believe to be a larger drug distribution network operating from the Bhagatsingh Nagar locality.

The Bhagat Singh Nagar area near Ambarnath railway station has long been under scrutiny because of allegations related to illegal drug trafficking.

Suspects detained during patrol

According to the police, intensified patrolling was carried out in the locality on Monday night. During the operation, officers noticed a man displaying suspicious behaviour near a tin shed adjacent to a dargah.

The police immediately detained the suspect and conducted a search, during which they allegedly recovered MD from his possession.

The accused was identified as Ayaz Sayyed. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that the narcotics had been supplied by his relative, Niyaz Sayyed, for distribution.

Cash and valuables seized

Acting on the information provided by Ayaz, the police, in the presence of panch witnesses, conducted a raid at Niyaz Sayyed's residence.

During the search operation, officers recovered 33.410 grams of MD, Rs 20,17,630 in cash, and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 64,000. The total value of the seized property was estimated at Rs 27,49,830.

Police suspect that the jewellery had been purchased using proceeds generated through the illegal sale of narcotics.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore stated that investigators believe the seized cash was accumulated through drug trafficking and was likely intended to be used for the purchase of additional narcotics.

Four arrested, probe continues

Following the operation, the police arrested four individuals in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Ayaz Sayyed, Noorjahan Toufiq Shaikh, Shaqira Istiyaq Ansari, and Sharif Salim Shaikh.

All four accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to police custody until August 21.

Meanwhile, the investigation has expanded beyond the initial arrests. Police officials confirmed that efforts are underway to trace three absconding accused believed to be linked to the case.

Investigators are also attempting to identify and apprehend the principal suppliers behind the drug network.

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Search for wider network

Officials believe the latest seizure could lead to the unravelling of a larger narcotics supply chain operating in and around Ambarnath.

The operation is being viewed as one of the most significant anti-drug actions carried out by the Ambarnath Police in recent months. However, the case has also renewed concerns over the spread of narcotics in the region and highlighted the need for sustained enforcement measures to dismantle drug trafficking networks.

Police officials said further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses and additional leads are examined.

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