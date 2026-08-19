Pilots' Association Seeks Consideration Of Technical Inputs, Personal Hearing Before Final AI-171 Report | ANI

Mumbai: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has requested a personal hearing and technical interaction with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) regarding the ongoing investigation into the fatal crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad last year. The move follows the Supreme Court order of July 28, where the Union government assured the bench that inputs from the pilots' representative body would be duly taken into consideration during the inquiry process.

FIP seeks technical interaction

In a letter addressed to the Director General of the AAIB on August 17, FIP President Capt. CS Randhawa called for a structured technical interaction to take place on or before September 15. The proposed timeline aims to ensure pilot expertise is integrated before the AAIB finalises its report, which is expected to be submitted in the first week of October 2026.

"FIP's objective is not to interfere with, influence or prejudge the independent investigation, but to ensure that relevant operational and technical perspectives are available to the investigation authority before its conclusions are finalised," Capt. Randhawa stated in the letter. The next hearing in the Supreme Court is scheduled for October 13.

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Technical areas highlighted

The FIP – which represents professional Indian pilots with deep expertise in flight deck operations, simulator training and flight safety – has outlined several technical disciplines where it seeks to submit observations and consult with the investigation-in-charge and subject matter experts. It has suggested evaluation of simulator fidelity, software or hardware configurations, testing parameters and correlation with recorded flight data.

The association has also requested the aviation accident investigator to review event timing and cross-correlate digital flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder, air traffic control and maintenance logs. It has also asked for assessment of human-machine interface considerations, cockpit alert systems, workload capacity and response times. Moreover, it has requested examination of system logic, failure modes, warning mechanisms and maintenance histories with an evaluation of applicable safety oversight, systemic organisational issues and standard operating procedures.

ICAO principles cited

The association emphasised that its request aligns with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)’s principles regarding accident investigation, which encourage utilising qualified operational expertise to enhance future safety without assigning blame or liability.

The FIP's letter builds upon proceedings in Safety Matters Foundation v. Union of India & Ors., heard before a Supreme Court bench comprising the Chief Justice, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana on July 28.

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Supreme Court proceedings

During the hearing, an interlocutory application was brought forward requesting simulator tests to verify the sequence of events. The Solicitor General informed the court that simulator tests had already been completed by investigators. Addressing concerns regarding stakeholder participation, the government committed on record that suggestions from the Federation of Indian Pilots would be evaluated.

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