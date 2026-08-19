EC Revises Maharashtra SIR Schedule; Final Electoral Roll Deferred To November 4 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India has revised the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, extending the window for voters to file claims and objections and postponing publication of the final electoral roll to November 4.

Revised election schedule

The revised schedule was issued on August 19 following a request from Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer, the Election Commission said in its order.

As per the new timeline, rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations will be completed by August 24, while the draft electoral roll will be published on August 31. Voters will then have until September 30 to submit claims and objections.

The process for issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections will continue until October 29. The final electoral roll will subsequently be published on November 4, nearly a month later than the earlier October 7 deadline.

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Polling station exercise extended

The revised schedule also pushes back the polling station rationalisation exercise, which was initially scheduled to be completed by July 29, but will now be completed by August 24.

The house-to-house enumeration exercise, conducted by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), concluded on August 17. During the exercise, BLOs visited households across the state to collect Enumeration Forms from voters. The deadline for the exercise had earlier been extended by the Election Commission.

Enumeration data released

According to data released by the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer, the state has 9.78 crore registered electors. Of these, 7.71 crore, or 78.85 per cent, submitted duly filled and signed Enumeration Forms during the house-to-house exercise conducted between June 30 and August 17.

The remaining 2.07 crore electors have been classified as “Uncollectable EF” based on the prescribed norms and the factual status found during the verification process.

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Next steps in revision

The original SIR schedule envisaged preparation, training and printing of forms between June 20 and June 29, followed by house-to-house visits by BLOs from June 30 to July 29. While these stages have now been completed, the subsequent stages have been rescheduled.

The Election Commission has directed election authorities to communicate the revised schedule to all concerned officials and political parties and ensure its wide publicity through available media platforms.

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