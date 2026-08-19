MBPA Commissions 3 Fire Tenders, Dewatering Pump At Victoria Docks | X - MumbaiPortTrust

Mumbai: Mumbai Port Authority commissioned three newly deployed fire tenders, along with manpower and a dewatering pump, at the Fire Memorial, Victoria Docks, on 19 August.

New fire tenders deployed

The new fire tenders have been deployed for the Port Fire Service to respond to fire incidents within the port premises. Mumbai Port handles petroleum products, chemicals, cargo vessels, warehouses, oil jetties and marine infrastructure, where quick fire response is an important safety requirement.

The fire tenders are equipped with high-pressure monitors with long-range water throw, helping firefighters attend to incidents from a safer distance in heat and smoke conditions.

Advanced firefighting equipment

The vehicles are fitted with multi-pressure fire pumps. The normal pressure range is 2,850 to 3,000 LPM at 7 to 10 bar, while the high-pressure range is 250 to 400 LPM at 30 to 35 bar.

The fire tenders also have large water and foam tanks, allowing firefighting operations to continue for a longer period before replenishment. This will help during emergencies at berths, vessels, storage areas and other port locations.

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Dewatering pump added

A trailer-mounted dewatering pump has also been deployed. The pump is diesel-driven and auto-priming, with 52 HP capacity, discharge capacity of 550 cubic metres per hour, 8-inch suction and discharge, minimum head of 40 metres, and the ability to lift water from a depth of up to 9 metres.

The deployment of the fire tenders and dewatering pump will support the Port Fire Service in handling fire and emergency situations within Mumbai Port premises.

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