Massive Cyber Fraud Syndicate Uncovered Police; Multi-Crore Money Mule Network Exposed | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough against organised cybercrime, the Cyber Police has exposed a massive pan-India syndicate involving multi-crore illicit transactions across local bank branches.

Cybercrime network uncovered

Acting on official directives dated June 30, 2026 from the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, Mumbai, local authorities have initiated stringent legal action against a network of money mule bank accounts operating within the district.

According to a complaint lodged by the Beed police, investigation into data from the Ministry of Home Affairs’ National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) revealed a highly structured syndicate utilising field agents across India.

These agents systematically deployed deceptive tactics — ranging from digital arrests and fake part-time job offers to fraudulent investment schemes — to siphon funds from victims into layered accounts. The primary breakthrough involves bank accounts which were used as money mule accounts by fraudsters.

Multi-crore transactions traced

Analytical tracking of a bank account exposed an astounding influx of Rs. 23.73 crore between September 2025 and April 2026, with the said amount rapidly withdrawn through ATMs, cheques, and online channels. The NCCRP portal has already linked 25 distinct cybercrime complaints directly to this single account.

Further investigation exposed several other money mule endpoints in Beed used for rapid layering. Another bank account recorded Rs. 2.06 crore in deposits and Rs. 2.05 crore in invalid withdrawals, drawing three NCCRP complaints.

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A second account at the same branch saw Rs. 9.86 lakh deposited and Rs. 9.22 lakh withdrawn, linked to three more complaints. A case has been registered by the police under sections 61 (criminal conspiracy), 317 (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police issue warning

The cyber police have warned citizens against renting out bank accounts or sharing OTPs, as money mules face direct criminal prosecution for aiding organised crime syndicates. Investigations remain underway to track down the local field agents and ultimate beneficiaries.

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