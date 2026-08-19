Thane District Administration Orders Stricter Measures To Curb Rising Human-Stray Dog Conflicts, Intensify Sterilisation And Vaccination

Thane authorities have directed civic and rural bodies to step up stray dog sterilisation, anti-rabies vaccination and emergency animal care | AI Generated Image

Thane, August 19, 2026: In response to the increasing number of human-stray dog conflict cases across Thane district, the district administration has directed all concerned agencies to implement stricter measures for the effective management of stray animals.

The directives were issued during a high-level review meeting chaired by District Collector and Chairperson of the District Animal Cruelty Prevention Committee, Dr Shrikrishna Panchal.

The meeting focused on formulating a coordinated strategy to address the growing concerns related to stray dog attacks while ensuring compliance with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the Central Government.

District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Dr Jyoti Pardeshi, representatives of various municipal corporations, officials from the police department, members of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and other members and officials of the District Animal Cruelty Prevention Committee attended the meeting.

Sterilisation And Vaccination Drives

During the review, the District Collector instructed all local self-government bodies in the district to intensify sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drives for stray dogs in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court and the provisions of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

The administration has also directed all urban local bodies and rural authorities to prepare a comprehensive action plan for establishing the necessary infrastructure and facilities required to carry out sterilisation programmes on a larger scale.

Officials were asked to ensure that Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeries and rabies vaccination campaigns are implemented on a priority basis to effectively control the stray dog population and minimise the risk of human-animal conflict.

Monsoon Safety Measures

The review meeting also discussed measures to protect stray animals during the monsoon season and natural disasters.

In line with the guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India, authorities have been instructed to establish temporary shelters for stray animals and ensure the availability of clean drinking water and emergency veterinary services during periods of heavy rainfall and other emergencies.

Coordinated Action Stressed

The administration emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among municipal bodies, animal husbandry officials, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the prescribed guidelines.

Dr Panchal also urged all departments and agencies to strictly adhere to the directions issued during the meeting and work collectively to address the growing challenge posed by human-stray dog conflicts across the district.

The district administration believes that strengthening sterilisation programmes, expanding vaccination coverage and improving emergency animal care infrastructure will play a crucial role in reducing conflicts while ensuring both public safety and animal welfare.

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The meeting concluded with a call for strict compliance with all directives issued by the administration to ensure a balanced and humane approach towards the management of stray animals across Thane district.

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