Thane District Administration Makes Tenant Registration With Police Mandatory To Strengthen Law And Order

Thane authorities have directed landlords and property owners to submit tenant details to police as part of a district-wide verification drive | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 19: In a major administrative move aimed at strengthening law enforcement, the Thane District Administration has made it mandatory for landlords and property owners to submit complete details of their tenants to the local police.

The directive, officially issued by Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, comes in response to rapid urbanisation and a significant influx of people migrating to the district from other states.

The order applies to all types of rented accommodation, including houses, flats, shops, hotels, lodges, farmhouses, and other commercial or residential properties.

Key provisions of the directive

Who it applies to: Landlords, property owners, shopkeepers, hotel and lodge operators, real estate agents, and housing society management committees.

Coverage areas: Various parts of Thane district, including Badlapur, Murbad, Shahapur and rural parts of Bhiwandi.

Required information: ID proof, permanent address, photographs, mobile numbers, employment or business details, and other necessary documentation.

Submission methods: Property owners can submit these records either physically at the nearest police station or through designated online portals.

Security concerns behind move

The administration noted that due to expanding industries, construction projects and service sectors in the region, thousands of migrant workers, labourers and students from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha are settling in Thane’s rural and urban areas.

While the majority of these individuals are residing and working legally, police authorities have faced difficulties tracking suspects during criminal investigations due to a lack of official records.

The district administration emphasised that certain anti-social elements, absconding criminals and individuals involved in illegal activities often hide in rented properties. Having an updated official database of tenants will allow law enforcement agencies to identify suspects and take timely action.

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Focus on crime prevention

According to the police department, strict implementation of this system will significantly curb crimes such as theft, dacoity, fraud, the use of forged documents and illegal stays, ultimately ensuring a safer environment for all residents in the district.

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