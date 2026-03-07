Thane Collector Urges Rapid Resolution Of Land Grievances Via PMG Portal | Representational Image

Thane: In a high-level review meeting, Thane District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal has directed district administration officials to expedite the resolution of pending grievances on the Central Government’s ‘PMG’ (Project Monitoring Group) portal. Emphasizing the urgency of infrastructure development, the Collector mandated that all land acquisition proceedings be finalized by the end of March 2026.

The directives were issued during a virtual review session chaired by the Secretary (Industries) of the Urban Development Department. Key officials, including Additional Collector Harishchandra Patil and several Sub-Divisional Officers, attended the meeting at the District Collectorate.

Focus on Key Infrastructure Belts

The review specifically targeted land acquisition cases in critical zones, including:

Bhayander & Bhiwandi

Kalyan & Ulhasnagar

Shahapur

Addressing Technical Bottlenecks

Dr. Panchal reviewed reports on technical hurdles hindering various projects and the subsequent remedial measures taken. He instructed Sub-Divisional Officers to ensure that all administrative roadblocks are cleared immediately to meet the prescribed deadlines. The move is expected to fast-track essential public works and industrial projects currently stalled due to pending documentation or land disputes.

