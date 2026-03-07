Thane: Shots Fired Outside Businessman-Influencer Baba Khan’s Residence In Mumbra Early Saturday Morning; One Arrested, Second Accused Absconding

Baba Khan Instagram Page

Mumbai: Panic gripped residents of a housing society in Mumbra’s Kausa area after unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire outside the residence of businessman and social media influencer Nadeem Moinuddin Khan (Alias: Baba Khan), early on Saturday morning. Police have arrested one accused in connection with the incident, while another suspect is absconding.

According to PTI, the firing took place in the early hours of March 7, when two individuals allegedly fired shots at his car and in the air to create panic. The Mumbra Police were immediately alerted about the same and reached the spot.

During the chase that followed, police managed to apprehend Shahabad alias Shambhu Munna Shamshad Qureshi (28) on the streets of Shil Daighar. Officials said Qureshi allegedly fired additional rounds while attempting to evade arrest. Two bystanders sustained injuries during this pursuit and were later provided medical treatment. The second accused, who was involved in the initial firing incident, remains on the run, and a search operation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, a video shared by Khan on social media soon after the incident has gone viral. In the clip, the influencer is seen expressing anger over the attack. He also shows several bullet shells lying on the ground.

Visuals in the video further show a car parked near the building with visible damage, including a cracked rear windshield and impact marks on the rear portion of the vehicle, allegedly caused by the firing.

Khan also claims in the video that he had previously received threats and had informed the Mumbra Police about the matter earlier. According to him, his concerns were not taken seriously at the time. He alleged that despite alerting the authorities earlier, the accused still managed to reach his residence and carry out the attack.

(With PTI Inputs)

