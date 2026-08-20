Where Is Pari Mahal? US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits Srinagar’s Historic Mughal-Era Garden; Calls It 'Wonderful To Experience'

US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits Srinagar’s Historic Mughal-Era Garden |

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited the historic Pari Mahal on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. The site offered a glimpse of the Mughal-era heritage site overlooking the picturesque Dal Lake. Sharing his experience, Gor described the visit as “wonderful to experience,” highlighting the cultural and historical charm of one of Kashmir’s most recognisable landmarks. Pari Mahal is a historical place in Srinagar. It is a seven-terraced Mughal garden built on the top of the Zabarwan mountain range. Keep on reading to know more about the exquisite site.

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US Ambassador Gor visits Pari Mahal

US Ambassador Sergio Gor came to India for a two-day visit and went to Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, and he paid a visit to Pari Mahal. Gor's trip signifies his initial visit to Jammu and Kashmir as the ambassador of the US. The visit is significant, considering the relatively long interval since an active US ambassador visited J&K.

Taking to media, Gor said, "The US envoy described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important” part of India and praised the region for its natural beauty." Gor also met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. He discussed the ways to deepen relations between the Union Territory and the US in terms of tourism and horticulture.

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Sergio Gor calls Pari Mahal & Dal Lake wonderful

After visiting Pari Mahal in Srinagar, he also visited the iconic Dal Lake, which is known for its pristine water, surrounded by majestic mountains and lush greenery and tranquillity. Describing the beauty of both places and sharing his experience, he wrote on X, "Wonderful to experience the beauty of Srinagar with visits to Pari Mahal and the iconic Dal Lake!"

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Where is Pari Mahal?

Pari Mahal, also known as the “Palace of Fairies”, is located on the Zabarwan mountain range overlooking Srinagar. The historic monument is situated close to the famous Chashme Shahi Garden and offers panoramic views of Dal Lake, Srinagar city and the surrounding mountains.

Its elevated location makes Pari Mahal particularly popular for its breathtaking views. The monument is also known for its distinctive terraced gardens, arches and traditional Mughal-inspired architecture.

Pari Mahal | Canva

History of Pari Mahal

Pari Mahal was built in the 17th century during the Mughal period. It is traditionally associated with Dara Shikoh, who was the eldest son of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. Historical accounts suggest that Dara Shikoh developed the site as a residence and a centre for learning and astronomy.

Unlike some of Kashmir’s larger Mughal gardens, Pari Mahal has a more compact and elevated design. Its seven terraces are a defining feature, with gardens arranged along the hillside.