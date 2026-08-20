Why Pakistan Is Rattled By US Envoy Sergio Gor’s Kashmir Remark And Operation Sindoor Documentary

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | X handle of @OmarAbdullah

A convergence of diplomatic assertions and media reveals has reignited long-standing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The flashpoint involves two major developments -- a strong public declaration by the US Ambassador to India regarding Jammu and Kashmir and the release of a high-profile Indian documentary chronicling Operation Sindoor.

On August 19, 2026, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Srinagar, where he explicitly referred to Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India”. He also indicated that Washington is evaluating a potential downgrade of its Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory for the Union Territory, citing security improvements made by New Delhi and the state government.

Very much enjoyed meeting Hon. Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah https://t.co/MPZqI4iR0K — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the premiere of the Indian documentary Declassified: Operation Sindoor on August 15 detailed New Delhi’s 88-hour military response in May 2025 following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Together, these events have triggered a sharp reaction from Pakistan's political and military establishment, prompting diplomatic protests, state-backed media pushback and military posturing.

Why Pakistan is rattled by envoy Gor’s Kashmir remark

Following Gor's statement, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the US Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad to register a "strong demarche". Pakistan argued that describing Kashmir as part of India negates Washington's historically documented position and runs counter to UN Security Council resolutions regarding the disputed territory.

Islamabad’s reaction reflects deep anxiety regarding its long-standing foreign policy stance on Kashmir. For decades, Pakistan’s diplomatic narrative has rested on asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory awaiting a UN-sponsored plebiscite.

When a senior US official—who also serves as President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for South and Central Asia—publicly identifies Kashmir as an "important part of India," it signals a potential shift in how key global powers approach the region. Pakistan’s formal protest via a diplomatic demarche stems from fears that Washington is leaning toward accepting India's sovereign authority over the region, especially after India revoked Article 370 in August 2019.

Furthermore, potential changes to US travel advisories threaten to legitimise India’s stance that normalcy and security have returned to the Kashmir Valley.

How the Operation Sindoor documentary has added to the pressure?

The release of Declassified: Operation Sindoor has added a layer of domestic and international narrative pressure on Pakistan. The documentary provides first-hand accounts from India’s top war-room strategists, detailing the precision strikes launched on May 7, 2025, against terror camps across the border in response to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

The film highlights key tactical vulnerabilities in Pakistan's defensive posture, showcasing how stand-off weapons and air strikes penetrated deep into Pakistani-held territory to destroy militant hubs. The detailed accounts challenge the official narratives promoted by Islamabad regarding its defence readiness. By illustrating how hostilities concluded through direct communications between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs), the documentary directly contests Pakistan's claims of an decisive counter-offensive victory, framing Islamabad's response as reactive and defensively compromised.

Featured in the docuseries, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasised that "India's generosity or tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness," asserting that the May 2025 military strikes were aimed strictly at destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam attack.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations dismissed the Indian documentary as a "Bollywood-style" production and a "mutilation of history," alleging it presented a dramatised and factually inaccurate account of the May 2025 hostilities.

How is Pakistan responding?

Faced with external diplomatic setbacks and internal public scrutiny over military narratives, the Pakistani establishment has engaged in damage-control measures across two main fronts, which are, public narrative management and military posturing.

State-aligned media outlets, including national newspapers like Dawn, have issued editorials critiquing New Delhi. These pieces accuse India of "revisionism and fantasy," characterising the documentary as an effort to repackage military losses as wins to fuel domestic jingoism. The commentary insists that third-party observers view the May 2025 clash as a nuanced engagement where Pakistani forces effectively countered Indian air raids.

Concurrently, Pakistan issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for August 19–20, enforcing an unusually wide airspace restriction spanning roughly 750 kilometres. This massive restriction maybe seens as a preparation for a long-range conventional missile test—likely involving the Fatah-series precision rocket systems (such as the Fatah-2, Fatah-3, or Fatah-4) operated by the Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC).

Executing missile tests in the immediate aftermath of diplomatic setbacks serves as a strategic projection of force, aimed at reassuring a domestic public that has grown sceptical of state narrative management.

Pakistan faces growing narrative battle

Ultimately, Pakistan's aggressive diplomatic demarches, state-backed media pushbacks,and strategic missile tests reflect an establishment working overtime to manage narrative fallout and preserve its domestic credibility.

As New Delhi continues to project its operational capabilities through mainstream media and secure key diplomatic nods from global powers like the United States, Islamabad faces the uphill task of countering a changing regional dynamic.

The coming weeks will test whether these defensive manoeuvers can effectively stabilise Pakistan’s internal political narrative, or if the country's military and political leadership will ultimately be forced to move toward a more pragmatic diplomatic engagement with India.