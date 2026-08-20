'J&K Important Part Of India': US May Review Travel Advisory, Says Sergio Gor | VIDEO | X - OmarAbdullah

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday described Jammu and Kashmir as "an important part of India" during his first visit to the Union Territory since Operation Sindoor last year. He also indicated that Washington could consider downgrading its travel advisory for the region in view of the improving security situation.

Gor, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, made the remarks after meeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. The US diplomat also serves as President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for South and Central Asia.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | After meeting with CM Omar Abdullah, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor says, "The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today but it is something that we… pic.twitter.com/0HYGGQUXqw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026

"Kashmir is an important part of India. I am visiting the place for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place," Gor said after the meeting.

"We had a very warm meeting and we look forward to building on our relationship," Gor told mediapersons with Abdullah by his side.

Abdullah, Gor discuss US engagement with J&K

Following the meeting, Abdullah said the discussions covered India-US relations, with a particular focus on Jammu and Kashmir and the scope for greater US engagement with the Union Territory.

"We had a very good meeting. We had an opportunity to discuss the relations between our two countries, but with specific focus on what the US can do with Jammu and Kashmir. There are obviously certain legacy issues that, over time, we will be working to resolve, but we look forward to taking this conversation further," Abdullah said.

He said discussions would continue between Washington, New Delhi and Srinagar.

"We are very hopeful and optimistic that the engagement between the United States of America and Jammu and Kashmir will both widen and deepen in the years ahead."

US may reconsider J&K travel advisory

Gor also indicated that Washington could review its travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir as it regularly reassesses travel warnings. While stopping short of announcing any change, he praised steps taken to improve security in the region.

"New Delhi, the chief minister here, the government here - we believe - have made some incredible steps toward keeping this area safer and making it more secure. And so we will be looking at whether the travel warning that is recommended by the United States is something that should be downgraded," he said.

"This is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty."

No change to the US travel advisory has been announced so far. The advisory has been a concern for the Jammu and Kashmir administration as it seeks to attract more international tourists. An easing of the advisory could support efforts to promote the Valley as a safe destination for foreign visitors.

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Gor to meet Dalai Lama in Leh

US diplomats have visited Jammu and Kashmir earlier, including for political engagements ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections. Gor's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir's status and the possibility of reviewing the travel advisory mark significant elements of his visit.

Gor will also meet the Dalai Lama in Leh on Friday.