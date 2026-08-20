China's 'Superman' Robot Claims To Outrun Usain Bolt | X- nexta_tv

Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics has unveiled a new humanoid robot that it claims can jump two metres from a standing position and reach a top speed of 12.66 metres per second, or about 45.6 kmph.

The machine, reportedly nicknamed ‘Superman’, appears capable of athletic feats beyond most humans. Its claimed top speed is slightly higher than Usain Bolt’s peak speed of around 12.42 metres per second during his 100-metre world-record run in 2009.

The robot’s reported standing jump also exceeds the human record of around 1.8 metres.

A Unitree humanoid robot in China just hit 45.6 km/h (12.66 m/s) — faster than Usain Bolt's recorded top speed of 44.7 km/h (12.42 m/s). 🤖💨



The only problem?



It couldn't stop in time after the sprint. 😅



It can also perform standing jumps up to 2 meters high.



We're… pic.twitter.com/muVKwJsbI7 — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindustan) August 18, 2026

Robot developed in just over three months

Unitree said the humanoid was developed in a little over three months and still has significant room for improvement. Its legs measure just 0.85 metres.

A video released by the company shows the robot launching itself into the air, reaching a height of about two metres and landing steadily on its feet.

The performance figures, however, are based on Unitree’s own demonstration and have not been independently verified. It is also unclear whether the robot can sustain such running speeds or jumping performance outside a controlled testing environment.

Unitree pushes speed and agility

The company has previously drawn attention for its fast-moving humanoid robots. In April, Unitree’s H1 humanoid reportedly achieved a running speed of 10 metres per second, establishing a benchmark for its earlier machines.

The latest demonstration indicates that Unitree is now focusing not only on speed but also on agility, balance and explosive movement in its humanoid robots.

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Company expands commercial robotics ambitions

The Hangzhou-based company has also been expanding its presence in the commercial robotics sector.

Unitree has been developing humanoid robots with the aim of making them faster, more capable and potentially less expensive as advances in hardware and artificial intelligence continue.

The latest robot marks another step in that effort, although its headline performance claims remain dependent on company-released demonstrations rather than independent testing.