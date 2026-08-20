Starlink Reapplies For India's Approval To Launch 30,000-Satellite Gen 2 Constellation |

Elon Musk-owned Starlink has submitted a fresh application to India's space regulator seeking authorisation for its next-generation satellite communication network, marking another attempt to expand its presence in the country's emerging satellite communication market. The company has approached the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for approval of its Gen 2 constellation, which will operate at an altitude of 340-615 km in low-Earth orbit.

Gen 2 bid includes direct-to-device technology

ET reports that the renewed application covers nearly 30,000 low-Earth orbit satellites and includes direct-to-device (D2D) technology, which would allow satellite networks to connect directly with mobile phones without requiring specialised equipment. The submission comes as India considers rules to permit additional satellite communication capabilities, including D2D connectivity, the report said.

Earlier Gen 2 application was rejected

Starlink had previously applied for both its Gen 1 and Gen 2 constellations to launch services in India. IN-SPACe had rejected the company's earlier Gen 2 application, comprising close to 30,000 satellites, after certain features and the spectrum bands used did not meet regulatory requirements. In July 2025, IN-SPACe cleared only Starlink's Gen 1 constellation of 4,408 low-Earth orbit satellites, which is meant to offer traditional broadband services.

Global fleet plans and competitive landscape

SpaceX plans to deploy around 42,000 satellites for its Gen 2 constellation worldwide, but has sought authorisation for nearly 30,000 of these in India, with the report noting it may apply for additional satellites later. If approved, the Gen 2 network could give Starlink an edge over rivals including Reliance Jio's proposed 1,600-satellite low-Earth orbit constellation, Amazon's Leo (formerly Project Kuiper), and Eutelsat OneWeb in terms of both coverage and capacity.

Regulatory clearances still pending

Satellite require IN-SPACe authorisation before commencing services in India. However, none of the non-geostationary satellite operators, including Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Jio's joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES, have begun commercial operations in the country so far, largely due to pending security clearances and unresolved spectrum allocation and pricing norms.